Window shot out at Southaven Waffle House during argument

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is investigating after a window was shot out of Waffle House.
The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Friday at the location on Hamilton Road, near Stateline Road.
Investigators said two people got into an argument at the restaurant and one left the store to go to his vehicle. That's when a shot was fired that broke the glass window.
Neither person was still at the restaurant by the time police arrived. Witnesses said they left in a black Escalade and white Dodge Challenger.
If you know anything about this shooting, call SPD or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.
This is the second incident at the same Waffle House within a few months. In May, an argument between customers led to a shooting in the parking lot.
