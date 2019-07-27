Back to reality this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday we are back to partly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies return with a very slight chance for a afternoon shower and afternoon highs staying in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday is looking partly cloudy with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s.