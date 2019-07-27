Back to reality this weekend

The heat and humidity, typical of late July, will make its grand return this weekend. Rain chances are back as we move into the week ahead.
Expect a warmer and muggier day across the region. Patchy fog is possible this morning, closer to the Tennessee River valley. Otherwise, it will feel muggier across the region this morning and through the day today. Afternoon highs will soar near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies and south winds around 5 to 10 mph. High pressure overhead looks to keep us mainly dry across the region today. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with south winds around 5 mph and lows hovering around 70 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 69.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking much the same as today. Afternoon highs will warm near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies and south winds around 5 mph. Lows will hover into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we are back to partly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies return with a very slight chance for a afternoon shower and afternoon highs staying in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday is looking partly cloudy with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
