City Alert Issued for Missing Girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Memphis police want you to be on the lookout for a missing girl.
Police say Grace Morris was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday night near Jackson and Hollywood.
They say Grace has a medical condition that requires her to take medication.
Grace is 145 pounds with a light complexion and short sandy hair in an Afro style.
She was last seen in a purple shirt, dark blue jeans and hot pink zip up shoes.
If you see her contact police immediately.
