City Alert Issued for Missing Girl

City alert issued for Grace Morris. (Source: Memphis Police Dept.)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 27, 2019 at 6:39 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 6:41 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

Memphis police want you to be on the lookout for a missing girl.

Police say Grace Morris was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday night near Jackson and Hollywood.

They say Grace has a medical condition that requires her to take medication.

Grace is 145 pounds with a light complexion and short sandy hair in an Afro style.

She was last seen in a purple shirt, dark blue jeans and hot pink zip up shoes.

If you see her contact police immediately.

