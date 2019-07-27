Crash shuts down I-55 in DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A crash in DeSoto County has shut down parts of I-55 just north of Hernando.
The crash happened before 4:30 a.m.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes are blocked and there are delays in the northbound lanes.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and Hernando Police Department are on the scene investigating the crash. We have reached out to both departments for more information.
This story will be updated.
