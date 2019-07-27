Fans enjoy Memphis BBQ at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational is bringing The Rendezvous, Central BBQ, Hog Wild, and the Commissary right to the tournament goers this year at TPC Southwind.
It’s called The Pit, located between the 8th and 9th holes underneath the two iconic silos of the course, and fans can’t get enough.
"Those Rendezvous ribs, the best made, but the thing about Rendezvous I really love is the slaw. It's the mustard and vinegar base, and it just goes in your mouth and feels like love going down your throat,” said Ken Cope, Memphian.
Ken Cope is from Memphis, so he's already Team Rendezvous. But first-time visitor Lara Mgallistel from California is still searching for her favorite.
"I think we did the Commissary. I just wanted Memphis BBQ, it was great. Oh my gosh, the pork was unbelievable. Very, very close with Texas BBQ,” said Mgallistel.
Then there's Ernie Mellor, owner and Pit Master at Hog Wild.
"Right here, these two lines right here -- you got four good choices, but you’re in the best line out here,” said Mellor.
Mellor was definitely recruiting tournament goers to his tent instead of the other restaurants, but he says The Pit is great for Memphis BBQ in general.
"We’re all working together, and having a good time together, and playing as teammates, and even though we’re competitors, we’re all good friends. Everybody has lines and we’re all happy for each other,” said Mellor.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.