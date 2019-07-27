Feeling More Typical This Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pattern will remain mostly dry through the weekend although there could be a stray shower or two Sunday afternoon but most will stay dry. Heat and humidity will be back to July standards this weekend and next week with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front will bring better rain chances Monday night & Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 LOW: 70
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 HIGH: 90
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 72
THE WEEKEND: Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with highs again near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.