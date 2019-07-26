Getting muggier & warmer for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SE 5 LOW: 69
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5 HIGH: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 70
THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be warmer and muggier than the past few days but dry conditions will persist. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs again near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
