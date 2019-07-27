Police chase ends in fiery crash after suspects allegedly assault SCS security officer, flee scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police chase ended in a fiery crash after four people allegedly assaulted a Shelby County Schools security officer and fled the scene.
According to officers, the assault occurred at Whitehaven High School around 5:20 p.m. Friday.
Police say one woman and three juveniles riding in a green car assaulted the officer and fled the scene southbound.
Southaven Police were advised and followed the suspects near Millbranch Road and Kilarney Avenue where the vehicle crashed.
The car caught fire, but the suspects were able to exit unharmed.
A woman has been detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
