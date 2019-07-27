Pros grind it out at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Round 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Golf Championships is just as big as advertised and it brings more than just great golf to the Bluff City.
So, let’s hit the links where the world’s best are bunched up near the top.
Dustin Johnson, the defending FedEx-St. Jude Champion, found the course not as much to his liking early in the tournament.
DJ, the world’s number two ranked player, finally got his game going at the turn.
With the birdie on 9, he’s in at 2 under par.
Brooks Koepka, on the other hand, started to figure Southwind out.
He’s ranked number one in the world for a good reason.
With a beautiful birdie at 11, Koepka is 5 under par.
“Yeah, I loved this golf course the first time I played it.” said Koepka. “I think it’s been really solid and it’s been a fun track for me to play. These greens are so pure. I love a golf course with good greens, it’s going to challenge you. It really forces you to play position golf off the tee and I like that.”
“Well, on this golf course I just need to get off to better starts. Didn’t get off to a great start today, kind of the same thing yesterday, but get off to a good start," said Johnson. "But seven back with 36 holes to go, I’m not too far away.”
Rory McIlroy comes into Memphis with a ranking of number four in the world.
He struggled in his native Ireland at last week’s British Open, but is starting to get it going here in Memphis.
He’s 4 under for the tourney.
Patrick Cantlay was on fire with a 69. He’s near the top of the leaderboard at 7-under par. So is Billy Horschell, who fires a 66.
McIlroy says he getting better.
“I’m technically good off the tee, but then as I get closer to the green, it’s been a bit of a struggle the last two days, so going to try to clean that up over the weekend," said McIlroy.
Horschell says he want to play in Memphis for more than just a big paycheck.
“I was very happy because, like I said, you want to play well in WGC events. And I was thrilled for FedEx,” said Horschell. “I was thrilled for everyone, Darrell and his staff who do an unbelievable job. I felt like the town of Memphis and the event itself deserved more respect out on Tour and deserved more notoriety and I think they’re getting plenty of that this week.”
Spaniard Jon Rahm held the lead coming into round two, but he just couldn’t hold on to it. After an 8-under par start, Rahm had a 71. That’s 1 over par.
He’s in the clubhouse at 7-under.
Englishman Mattherw Fitzpatrick is the leader. He takes the tournament lead with a birdie on 9.
Fitzpatrick lead the pack after a stunning 6-under par 64. He’s 9-under for the Tournament.
Right now, he’s closer than anyone to the $1.8 million check which will be handed to the WGC-FESJI winner on Sunday.
