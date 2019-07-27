Suspect wanted in SunTrust bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Memphis police along with Barlett officers are looking for a man accused of robbing a SunTrust bank.
It happened Friday, July 26, at the bank located at 6633 Stage Road.
Officers say a lone man entered the bank just before 6 p.m. with a black handgun and demanded money from the cash registers.
The suspect then fled on foot before entering a vehicle.
It’s unclear how much cash was taken.
No arrest has been made at this point.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
