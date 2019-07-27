Two people killed after police chase ends in crash

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Two people were killed after a crash that started as a police chase in DeSoto County, Mississippi.
According to the DeSoto County Coroner, Josh Pounders, the victims were 20-year-old Kristopher Ford, of Memphis and 20-year-old Jessie L. White, of Memphis, TN.
According to the Hernando Police Department, the driver of a stolen Maroon Nissan Maxima crashed into a guardrail on I-55 after trying to flee from a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m.
Police say the driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes when the crash happened.
Several people inside the car were ejected. All the passengers were taken to the hospital, where police say one person died.
Hernando police are still investigating the crash.
