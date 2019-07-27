Woman arrested in connection to Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in connection to a shooting at a Whitehaven apartment complex that left a man partially paralyzed.
The shooting happened on the morning of July 16 at Mill Creek Apartments on Millbanch.
Lela Gregory, whose last known address was in Moscow, Tennessee, is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and acting in concert to aggravated assault.
According to a Memphis police affidavit, a witness saw Gregory arguing with Avram Nash before she got into a red car and left.
They say Nash and a couple of people he was visiting also left to go to the store.
When Nash and the others returned, the witness says they found Gregory back at the apartment complex, knocking on an apartment door upstairs.
When the male tenant of the apartment walked up to confront Gregory, the witness says two men at the bottom of the staircase pulled out guns and shot him multiple times in the back, leg, hands, arms and chest.
The witness says Gregory then told the shooters "Let's go" and they all got into the red car she was driving and sped off.
The witness says Nash helped drive the victim to the hospital.
Police say the victim lost part of his finger and has a bullet lodged in his spine, paralyzing him from the waist down.
They say he was able to identify Gregory in a photographic lineup.
Gregory makes her first court appearance on Monday.
But now detectives want to question Nash regarding the events leading up to the shooting.
They say he often visits the Summit Park Apartments, located about a mile away from where the shooting happened, and has an active warrant for domestic assault.
Detectives say Nash also goes by the alias "A.J."
Police call the shooting an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.