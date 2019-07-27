YMCA looks to hire child care workers for back to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - YMCAs all across the Mid-South are gearing up for back to school by amping up their faculty.
They have been offering job fairs and on-the-spot interviews for child care positions.
On Sunday, potential employees flocked to the Church Health YMCA for interviews and a drug screening.
Since they will be working with kids, a drug test is an essential part of their application process.
Employees from Career Pro were on-site, making it a one-stop shop.
"We’ve been doing it for about a week now, it started last weekend -- so we mainly see like 25 to 30 people a day,” said Latoya Leggins, professional collector.
The YMCA will be holding more job fairs throughout the Mid-South, you can find those here.
You can also apply online here.
