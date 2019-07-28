Arkansas offers tax-free holiday August 3-4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The tax-free weekend brought shoppers to stores all across the Mid-South for back-to-school shopping.
Mississippi and Tennessee always have their tax-free holidays the last weekend in July, but Arkansas will have theirs on August 3-4, on the first weekend of the month.
The rules for the state’s tax-free weekend are a little different.
Clothing and footwear less than $100 are tax-free, as well as clothing accessories (including cosmetics, handbags and jewelry) less than $50.
The state also offers school supplies and school art supplies of any price tax-free.
The tax-free deals apply online too.
For Tennessee and Mississippi’s tax holidays, many shoppers headed to the Tanger outlets in Southaven.
One shopper said she drove two hours just to get the deals.
“It was worth my drive -- I did very good bargains,” said Trina Burton, shopper. “I mean they have sales and then you have the tax free so that’s even better.”
The tax-free weekend ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday in Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.