901 FC gets first shutout victory at Autozone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The boys in blue defended Memphis in USL Play.
901 FC took on the Ottawa Fury Downtown at AutoZone Park Saturday night.
It was the second meeting between the two clubs. They tied 0-0 in the first meeting in Canada back on June 15.
Memphis’ leading scorer Elliot Collier missed this one, out with an ankle injury.
In the second half, nil-nil, 901 FC picked up its attack.
With a corner kick in the 57th minute, Cam Lindley sent it in. Brandon Allen was there for the deflection off an Ottawa player, FC took the lead 1-0.
There was pressure in the 62nd minute. Off the throw-in Lindley passed to Allen, who tipped it over to Adam Najem just outside the box. Najem blasted a low drive past the keeper for another goal.
901 FC went on to win it in a shutout. Final score 2-Nil.
Memphis’ next game is Saturday night at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
