Rain chances increase to start the week

THIS WEEK: Monday will start with partly cloudy but clouds will increase by the afternoon as a cold front approaches. By afternoon skies will be mostly cloudy along with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with another chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.