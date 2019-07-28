Showdown of titans set for Sunday in WGC-FESJI final round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Memphis first learned its stop on the PGA Tour is being upgraded to a World Golf Championships event, Mid-South golf fans immediately started dreaming of the top players on the planet shooting it out for the title on the tournament’s final day.
That’s exactly what’s shaping up at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Everything about this tournament has been better than the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
From the food options, to the crowds, obviously the players that are here and this year we may even have one of the most exciting finishes ever on Seersucker Sunday.
Last year, Dustin Johnson holed out on 18 for an eagle to win. This year we have two of the biggest stars in golf at the top of the leaderboard and they could be chasing each other all day on Sunday.
In first place after round three is Rory McIlroy. The number three ranked golfer in the world began his day with a birdie on the first hole and had five total on the front nine.
He did have some trouble on 12 with a bogey, but that’s as bad as it got for Rory. Goes on to birdie the last four out of five and he is sitting pretty right now at 12 under par.
“I think it’s nice that I’ve seen some really good golf and I’ve seen some putts fall that, you know, I don’t know if it gives you momentum,” said McIlroy. “But it gives you confidence going forward.”
Number one ranked golfer in the world Brooks Koepka is hanging as close as he can to Rory.
Koepka is second on the leaderboard after round three. Solid play on the front nine Saturday with four birds to start out the day. Bogeys 13 but adds three more birds on the back nine.
Koepka 11 under par and we got ourselves a great showdown coming on Sunday.
“Yeah, this is what you want. You want, I guess, the best players coming down the stretch on Sunday with a chance to win. This golf course I think really brings out some of the better players. I think you’re going to see that," said Koepka.
“I’m going up again against the best player in the world," said McIlroy. “He’s won four majors in the last three years. He’s the No. 1 ranked player in the world. It’s going to be a fun day tomorrow, I’m excited about it.”
But it’s not just about Brooks and Rory, 24-year-old Matthew Fitzpatrick is third on the leaderboard heading into the final round.
It’s a great story, one of the youngest guys out here chasing two of the best golfers in the world.
”It’s a great position to be," said Fitzpatrick. “I mean, I probably would have taken this before I teed off, a couple behind, knowing that I need to shoot a low one tomorrow and still in with a shout winning it. So obviously the two guys ahead of me are great players and the players around me are great players as well. But just to have that little bit extra I would say cushion to be chasing by only two is much easier than four or five.”
Seersucker Sunday is the place to be in Memphis on Sunday.
