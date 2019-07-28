Tracking rain chances to start the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: A weak front will try to move into the region Monday and Tuesday, that front will cause rain and storms in the region both days to start the work week. Not looking like a washout, but just have the umbrellas handy tomorrow and Tuesday. Highs to start the week will warm into the middle to upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. By Wednesday, we are back to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower in the afternoon along with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday look much the same, partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 90 degrees, a pop-up afternoon storm possible and then lows cooling into the lower 70s. Typical pattern for late July and Early August.