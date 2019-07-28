Tracking rain chances to start the week ahead

Expect another hot and humid day today with a pop-up shower possible. Rain and storms return to the forecast to start the work week.
We are ending the weekend much liked we started it, hot and humid. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with afternoon highs warming near 90 degrees and heat index values feeling warmer than the air temperature. I cannot rule out a very isolated pop-up shower or storm today, but most Mid-South locations will remain dry. Expect south winds around 5 to 10 mph today and that will linger overnight. Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows staying mild, in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 72.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A weak front will try to move into the region Monday and Tuesday, that front will cause rain and storms in the region both days to start the work week. Not looking like a washout, but just have the umbrellas handy tomorrow and Tuesday. Highs to start the week will warm into the middle to upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. By Wednesday, we are back to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower in the afternoon along with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday look much the same, partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 90 degrees, a pop-up afternoon storm possible and then lows cooling into the lower 70s. Typical pattern for late July and Early August.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The first weekend in August is looking warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s with splash and dash showers possible on Saturday. Lows will hover near 70 degrees. Forecast models are hinting at more rain for Sunday as another boundary moves through the region. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.