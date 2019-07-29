Breakdown: Why more hurricanes form in Gulf Coast in August

Let’s focus on August. The environment for hurricanes is ideal with warm waters, and systems have an easier time traveling from the west coast of Africa all the way to the Caribbean and United States. Normally, August produces three named storms that form by the end of the month. The highest probability for hurricane tracks are in the Gulf of Mexico and northern Caribbean, second central Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles and finally the western Atlantic stretching from the Bahamas northward along Florida and the Carolinas.