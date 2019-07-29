Campaign rhetoric increasing in months leading up to Memphis mayoral election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been quiet in the months leading up to the city’s municipal election, but it appears now the gloves are off, especially in the race at the top of the ballot.
“I can’t fix what he messed up in 30 years over three and a half, but we are making progress,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Strickland, at an event Monday, said former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton’s decades of experience in the now-shuttered city schools and city hall is the exact reason he shouldn’t be elected again.
“When he resigned as mayor he left this city with high crime, high poverty, and low educational achievement. He failed,” Strickland said. “We are trying to fix his failures right now.”
The barbed words are just another sign the top three candidates in the mayoral contest are starting to take swipes.
Herenton held a news conference more than a week ago to publicly criticize a plan to overhaul Tom Lee Park saying it only benefits developers. He reiterated that call on his Facebook page Monday.
“It is not sound to invest $60-70 million on a park with nothing wrong with it, when we got all of these human needs,” the post reads.
Also Monday Tami Sawyer posted on Twitter that CNN commentator Angela Rye will come to Memphis in August to help her canvass in Whitehaven.
Rye was brought in and paid by the city as the keynote speaker to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the “I Am A Man” march in 2018. She made headlines for openly criticizing Mayor Jim Strickland on the child poverty rate, a city hall blacklist and a meeting with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson says being the incumbent Strickland will be target number one for attacks by his challengers. But they can’t stop there.
“Former Mayor Herenton and Tami Sawyer have to go after him, but they also have to go after each other,” said Nelson.
Strickland also has a large war chest, with roughly $850,000 more on hand than Sawyer or Herenton as of most recent campaign finance disclosure filings.
“The challenge for Herenton and Sawyer is to get their name out there without having to spend as much money as the mayor is going to have at his disposal,” said Nelson.
The municipal election is Thursday, Oct. 3.
