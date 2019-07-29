Cold front impacts the start of the week

THIS WEEK: Showers end during the evening with clouds lingering overnight and for much of the day tomorrow. A few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible Tuesday but much of the day and the area will be dry. Dry air filters in tomorrow night taking a bite out of the humidity for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Humidity increases Friday along with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance of an afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows near 70.