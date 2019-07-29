A few showers or storms later today

The day started out dry but there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon through sunset. Clouds will increase from the north this afternoon, but we will still end up around 90 degrees for a high temperature.
AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. 60% chance of showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% chance of a stray downpour. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 72.
TUESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy for the first half of the day with a little sun possible by late afternoon. There will also be a chance for scattered showers, mainly in northeast Mississippi. Rain chance is 30-40%. Areas along I-40 into northwest TN and northeast AR will likely stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We will be mostly dry for the rest of the week. Humidity will drop slightly mid-week, but it will remain hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 and lows will be in the lower 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
