A few showers or storms later today

By Spencer Denton | July 29, 2019 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 11:05 AM

The day started out dry but there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon through sunset. Clouds will increase from the north this afternoon, but we will still end up around 90 degrees for a high temperature.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. 60% chance of showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% chance of a stray downpour. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 72.

TUESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy for the first half of the day with a little sun possible by late afternoon. There will also be a chance for scattered showers, mainly in northeast Mississippi. Rain chance is 30-40%. Areas along I-40 into northwest TN and northeast AR will likely stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We will be mostly dry for the rest of the week. Humidity will drop slightly mid-week, but it will remain hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 and lows will be in the lower 70s.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @spencerstorm5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.