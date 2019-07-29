A few showers and storms possible today

Although it is dry this morning, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. A passing downpour will be likely after 2 pm and showers will linger through the evening. It will be mostly cloudy today, but we will still end up around 90 degrees for a high temperatures. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for scattered showers on Tuesday, but best chances will be in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Everyone will not see rain tomorrow. We will be mostly dry for the rest of the week with just afternoon pop-up storms possible. Humidity will drop slightly mid-week, but it will remain hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the end of the week.
WEEKEND: This weekend will also be mostly dry with sunshine. Highs will reach near 90 degrees and lows will be in the lower 70s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
