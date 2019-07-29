Fiery crash blocks Covington Pike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was injured in a crash early Monday morning.
The crash happened on Covington Pike near Stage Road.
The crash caused a pickup truck to go up in flames.
A fire truck was towed away from the scene as well. The truck had damage to its windshield, but it’s unclear what caused that.
A utility pole was damaged in the crash, with part of the pole crashing into the street.
The road is blocked in the area. It’s unclear when it will be reopened.
