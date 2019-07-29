Folders, notebooks and vaccinations: Shelby County students are getting ready for school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the next two weeks The Shelby County Schools’ Student Health Clinics are staying busy getting kids vaccinated.
Folders, notebooks and backpacks may be on your school supplies list, but make sure you add immunizations too. Every student must have up to date immunization records before school starts.
“[Vaccines are] a protective measure with our students to prevent illnesses,” Karmeisha Johnson with the SCS Student Health Clinics said. While the main years for vaccines are before Kindergarten and 7th grade, every student needs to prove they are up to date with their vaccines.
The SCS Student Health Clinics can provide proof of vaccinations for students to present at school. Monday, two weeks before the start of school, the clinics opened, and will remain open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. throughout the school year.
The clinics provide all the vaccines students need, but you must make an appointment first.
“We have numerous amounts of patients,” Johnson said. “Parents, new students getting immunized.” The clinics are at East High School and Sheffield CTC, and work with a students' insurance, but no one will be turned away if they don't have insurance.
Johnson says you can also get vaccines through a private doctor, the group Well Child or at the Shelby County Health Department. SCS is currently contacting families about immunization requirements. If students don’t have up-to-date records at the start of school, they have 10 days to do so.
“They have a grace period to get their child immunized,” Johnson said. “We provide our resources which are the clinics.”
There will also be pop up clinics at the Board of Education Aug. 10 and on the first day of school Aug. 12. No appointment is necessary.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.