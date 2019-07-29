Health clinic to keep SCS students on track with immunizations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of school two weeks away, Shelby County Schools is making sure all students get their immunizations.
SCS is hosting a health clinic at East High School on Monday morning to make it easier for parents to get their kids caught up before school starts.
The district said as a matter of state law, all students enrolled in Shelby County Schools must be up to date on their required immunizations to attend class.
They've invested in a medical records system to keep track of immunizations, and all SCS schools will be required to do an immunization audit to make sure all students have been immunized.
District leaders said they're in the process of trying to reach families regarding the immunization requirements.
If you know you child needs to get caught up or if you have any questions, bring them to East High School starting at 10 a.m. Monday.
