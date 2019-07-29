Homicide rate up in Memphis from previous year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This time last year, Memphis police were dealing with 115 homicides. We’re up three this year with the most recent homicide Monday on North Trezevant.
“We've had at least 200 homicides each of the last three years,” said Memphis Police Lt. Tony Mullins.
A homicide is when one person takes the life of another, no matter the circumstance. If there’s malice and forethought involved, that makes it murder.
Memphis police say so far this year there have been 118 homicides. One hundred of those were murders.
“It may be something that happens so fast even people standing right there couldn't prevent it and it's just really hard to pinpoint that one thing that sets things off,” said Mullins.
WMC Action News 5 mapped out several of the homicides from June and July. There did not appear to be any area that saw more than another. They were spread out across the city.
“Patrol is always going to be there, but we also have the gang unit and the violent crimes unit. The precincts each have their own task force that they could allocate to different hot spots if you will,” said Mullins.
Memphis police say in 88 percent of solved homicide cases the victim knew the suspect.
Mullins says although it's hard to identify any key contributor, he says conflict resolution starts at home.
“Parenting cannot be replaced. No social program, no law enforcement program can replace parents,” said Mullins.
Ultimately, police are asking the community for help in curbing crime. If you see something, say something.
“Whether we have 5,000 officers or 2,000 officers. It doesn't matter. We can't be in every home. We can't be in every neighborhood,” said Mullins.
