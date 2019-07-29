$24.8M lawsuit filed against FAA in fatal 2016 Oxford plane crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A lawsuit was filed against the United States Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration after a fatal plane crash in 2016 killed six Oxford residents.
The plane, a Piper PA 31, crash on August 14, 2016, in Alabama.
Jason Farese was flying the plane that crashed, killing himself and his wife Lea Farese, as well as couples Austin and Angie Poole and Michael and Kim Perry. The six were flying back to Oxford from Orlando, Florida.
In May 2018, a National Transportation Safety Board report was issued, stating that pilot error was to blame and that Farese was improperly trained in emergency situations.
The plane crashed as a result of improper fuel consumption.
The lawsuit against the FAA was filed by Kurt Rademacher on behalf of the Perry couple. It claims negligence by air traffic control.
The suit states air traffic controllers failed to follow procedures that contributed to the crash. It states the air traffic controller provided inaccurate mileage information to the nearest airport (Tuscaloosa Airport) after being notified of the engine failures.
The suit also claims the air traffic controllers failed to issue the current weather in Tuscaloosa, failed to treat the plane as an emergency, and failed to determine the impact that the lack of a fuel pump would have on the performance of the plane.
The suit claims air traffic control told the pilot Tuscaloosa was 20 miles ahead when it was actually 29 miles ahead.
The plane eventually crash 1,650 feet short of the airport.
The lawsuit is seeking $24.8 million in damages.
The pilot who taught Jason Farese how to fly the Piper PA 31 also faces significant jail time for illegally training him.
In December 2017, Charles Phillips was indicted for providing flight instruction without a valid airman’s certificate and obstructing the investigation of a plane crash.
