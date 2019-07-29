Man charged with raping 11-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 50-year-old man is in jail, accused of raping an 11-year-old.
The girlfriend of Robert Woods told police she was going through his phone and saw an explicit text message between him and the victim.
Woods was arrested Sunday after the victim told police that the rape happened a week earlier.
Witnesses told police they heard Woods apologize by saying, "being in prison for 29 years messed me up."
Woods is charged with rape of a child.
