Missing Tipton County man’s truck found submerged in Mississippi River

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators have found a missing man’s truck submerged in the Mississippi River on the western edge of Tipton County.
Paul Rodgers, 59, was reported missing Friday, July 19, one day after he was last seen at his home on Munford Giltedge Road. According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Rodgers left home in his 2014 extended cab Ford F150 pickup truck, reportedly heading to work in Memphis.
The sheriff’s office followed up with Rodgers’ employer who said he called in that Thursday to say he needed to be off for several days.
In the days since Rodgers went missing, investigators have searched ground and air across the region, including using sonar technology to search an area along the Mississippi River that Rodgers was known to frequent.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office says search parties located and identified Rodger’s truck in the river. Diving crews, marine contractors and a local towing service pulled the truck from the water.
The search for Rodgers continues.
Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at (901) 475-4300 or the tip line at (901) 475-3307. You may also email sheriff@tiptonco.com.
