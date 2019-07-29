Multiple people injured in shooting at garlic festival in California

(Gray News) - Multiple people and ambulances are at the scene of a shooting at a festival in Gilroy, California.
A garlic festival at Christmas Hill Park was wrapping up around 5:30 p.m. when the reports began.
Police confirm to KPIX that the shooter is still at large. The TV station also reports that the coroner is headed to the scene.
Local media report people have been ordered to evacuate the park. A witness posted a video to Twitter showing people scrambling to escape.
“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandanna wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” Evenny Reyes, 13, told The San Jose Mercury News. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”
President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident Sunday night.
The San Francisco Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting local police.
Sunday was the last day of the three-day festival. The festival attracts about 100,000 people over the three days. Gilroy is about 30 miles southeast of San Jose.
The situation is still active. Police have not confirmed how many people are injured.
