Plans announced for new Raleigh farmers market

“Projects like this are exactly the type of redevelopment we want to see,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “With the help of Rep. Parkinson, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and our Division of Housing and Community Development, we’re working with community groups to reimagine old structures and give them new life. The addition of the Raleigh Farmers Market will be invaluable to this community, and I’m excited to come back after construction to see it.”