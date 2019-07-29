Rallings named Tenn. Police Chief of the Year

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings speaks following violence at the scene of a U.S. marshal-involved shooting June 12, 2019.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 29, 2019 at 6:33 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:33 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings was named Tennessee's Police Chief of the Year.

Rallings said the award should really go to all the officers in his department.

“I wish I could--you know. it’s a marble award--and I wish I could break it up and give every piece to every officer,” Rallings said. “But after being broken up 3,000 times I don’t think it would be much to look at so I’m going to keep it. Again I’m humbled and honored, and again it speaks to the sacrifices our officers make.”

