Rallings named Tenn. Police Chief of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings was named Tennessee's Police Chief of the Year.
Rallings said the award should really go to all the officers in his department.
“I wish I could--you know. it’s a marble award--and I wish I could break it up and give every piece to every officer,” Rallings said. “But after being broken up 3,000 times I don’t think it would be much to look at so I’m going to keep it. Again I’m humbled and honored, and again it speaks to the sacrifices our officers make.”
