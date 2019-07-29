SCS leaders to discuss new 3rd grade reading policy with parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before classes return in two weeks, Shelby County Schools is hosting community meetings for parents to learn about policy changes that could lead to children repeating the second grade.
The SCS board passed the policy changes to make sure all students can read at grade level by the time they get to third grade.
Currently, only a quarter of students in third grade in SCS can read at grade level, according to state test results.
Education leaders say it's critical that students can read at grade level by the time they get to third grade, because that's when students are no longer "learning to read," but "reading to learn."
Under the revised policies, which SCS calls the 3rd grade commitment, students must meet 8 of 12 benchmarks before they can be promoted to third grade.
SCS leaders are hosting meetings this week to go over policy changes with parents. The first meeting is Monday at Marion Hale Community Center at 5 p.m.
There’s also meetings Wednesday at the Cordova Library and Friday at Benjamin Hooks Library.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.