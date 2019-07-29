Ways to score free lipstick on National Lipstick Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - July 29 is National Lipstick Day and some of your favorite cosmetics brands want to help you celebrate by offering free lip products.
Mac Cosmetics is giving away one free full-sized lipstick with any $25 purchase.
Fenty Beauty will let you choose one of eight full-sized Mattemoiselle lipsticks for free with any $50 purchase.
You can also get a free lip product with any lip purchase from Huda Beauty.
Anastasia Beverly Hills is offering a buy one, get one free deal on any lip product or lip set.
And if you buy one Milani lipstick, you’ll get another free with promo code: FREELIPS
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.