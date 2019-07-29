WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational wraps, Koepka takes all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday wrapped up a pristine weekend at TPC Southwind with great crowds, great weather and two of the top three golfers in the world battling out in the final group of the first World Golf Championships event in Memphis.
"It's been positive all the way around, good people, good food, you can't beat it,” said Reginald Hubbard, attendee.
With a great family and friends environment, the course was packed all weekend long.
"It's been great for the kids they've enjoyed the outdoors,” said Alfredo Magana, attendee.
These thousands of more fans than tournaments in years past are expected to bring in an estimated $40-60 million in economic impact.
"We gave a good impression. I think a beautiful impression as to what Memphis is,” said Hubbard.
"It's been a smashing success,” said Darnell Smith, FedEx St. Jude Invitational executive director.
Adding a unique Memphis touch for the world to see, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patients were the honorary flag holders on hole 18, greeting the best golfers on the planet as they finished the course.
The winner and number one ranked golfer in the world, Brooks Koepka, has been a huge St. Jude supporter ever since he personally visited the hospital years ago.
"It changed life. It's something I realized you can't take life for granted. You really have to enjoy it. You walk off 18 and you're greeted by these kids and they always got a smile on their face and it's incredible,” said Koepka.
Workers will spend the next month tearing down the set-up for the tournament, but organizers are already thinking about expanding the tournament next year.
"We'll go to Nashville, Little Rock, St. Louis where there's sort of a golf desert. There's no tournaments in that area. We're going to bring them in and invite those citizens to come our way and be part of it,” said Jack Simmons, FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
With a long-term commitment to host a WGC event, Memphians can look forward to more top golf, top experience and top payoff for St. Jude for years to come.
