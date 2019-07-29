2020 World Golf Championship FedEx-St. Jude Invitational to happen over July 4th weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The golf balls were idle Monday at TPC Southwind but the rest of the course was buzzing with activity.
"Today is kind of like the day after Christmas for us," Darrell Smith, Executive Director for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational said. "We've had an unbelievable week and all the excitement leading up to the tournament. We went through the tournament and now we have today."
Smith says the World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational was a success with the world’s number one ranked golfer, Brooks Koepka winning the championship, along with giant crowds there to enjoy the action and great weather.
"Well I don't think you could ask for anything better to be honest in the 1st playing of a WGC here in Memphis," Smith said.
It will take up to two months to break down the hospitality tents and remove everything that went into putting together the tournament but organizers are already excited for next year.
The PGA announced Monday that next year's tournament will take place over the 4th of July weekend.
"We're thrilled with that date," Smith said. "We think it's going to be unbelievable time to be in the city of Memphis."
The timing is even better to have more top golfers, coming two weeks after the US Open and two weeks before the British Open.
Smith says plans are already in the works to make the tournament part of a larger pull for that holiday weekend.
“We want to use it as a catalyst to bring more people to Memphis,” Smith said. “So people who might be traveling the 4th of July weekend; we want them to think Memphis.”
With an estimated crowd this year doubling the size of FedEx St Jude Classics of years past, event organizers say the future of professional golf is booming in Memphis.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.