World’s no. 1 golfer wins inaugural WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For 62 years Memphis has had a stop of the PGA Tour.
The sports’ great names have played here in the Bluff City over that time, but never has so many of golf top stars hit the course at one time.
That’s what a World Golf Championships designation will do for you.
The final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude invitational at the TPC Southwind is a shootout of the best of the best.
Coming into the final round, everyone’s eyes were on Brooks Koepka, the #1 ranked golfer in the world, and Rory McIlroy ranked third in the world.
These two guys have never been in a tournament together on a Sunday, but here we were with an opportunity to see two of the best in the world duke it out in the final round
In the end Koepka brought his best stuff while Rory struggled.
“You know, unfortunately, Rory didn’t play well. There’s nothing more I would’ve liked to see Rory battling it out going to 18. Somebody have to make a putt, that’s what I’m sure everybody here would’ve like to see, but at the same time it’s been an incredible run. I’ve played some incredible golf, and happy to take away this win,” said Koepka.
McIlroy came into the day at the top of the leaderboard after sinking in nine birdies on Saturday, but the Irishman couldn’t get his putts to fall Sunday. He had just one birdie and two bogeys. He had finished the day -11 tied for fourth place on the leader board.
Meanwhile, Koepka came out on fire. With three birdies on the front nine. He would add two more on the back end, running away with the win at 16 under overall for his first World Golf Championship win.
“I feel very comfortable on this golf course,” said Koepka. “Being the 6th time I’ve ever played it, I know this golf course like the back of my hand. It’s probably the one I know the best out of any tour stop. So I feel very comfortable here. I like the greens, the Bermuda greens, it’s fast, and it’s very comforting to be playing out here.”
What's even more incredible is the fact Koepka has been battling a cold this entire week.
“It doesn’t affect your play. It doesn’t affect me hitting a golf ball," said Koepka. "I mean, I don’t feel good. I haven’t felt good all week, but I’m not -- I don’t want to make an excuse, I’m not trying to complain. Just get on with it. People go to work sick all the time.
That’s probably why Koepka says he’ll celebrate his win in Memphis by going home and just chilling at the pool with his dog. Webb Simpson finishes second at WGC-FESJI at 13 under par and Mark Leishman comes in third on the leaderboard at 12-under.
McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matthew Fitzpatrick tie for fourth at -11.
The winner’s check for Koepka here in Memphis? $1.745 million.
