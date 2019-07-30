Agreement would provide 3K high school students with free MATA bus passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County high school students may soon have a new way to get to school.
An agreement between Shelby County Schools and MATA would provide free bus passes to 3,000 high school students.
A memorandum of understanding between SCS and MATA will be taken up by the school board Tuesday. It recommends the district approves the agreement to provide 3,000 economically disadvantaged high school students with free bus passes.
SCS would pay $300,000 for all the passes for the 2019-2020 school year according to the memorandum.
The passes will be available to SCS students in grades 9 through 12 and to parents or guardians listed on the student's registration.
In January, SCS board member Kevin Woods proposed the idea, which got a lot of support by fellow board members.
Woods said he believes the investment would cut down on absenteeism and make it easier for students to find jobs.
The memorandum of understanding is only for one year. In that time, MATA will give SCS data on when the passes are being used, including time of day and specific lines being used.
The board will make a decision on the agreement Tuesday night.
