Anthony Miller looking for big season 2 with Bears

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMC) - Pro football is in the air, with NFL training camps opening around the country.
The Chicago Bears train at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Bears Fans turned out to see their favorite players, like former University of Memphis Star Anthony Miller get ready for the season.
The second-year pro says look out for the boys from the Windy City.
“We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of talent, man. We’re going to be flying all over the field,” Miller said.
As a rookie last season, Millier had 33 catches for 423 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.