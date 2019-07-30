Clouds slowly break up this afternoon

The day started out cloudy and foggy but the clouds will slowly break up some by late afternoon. A stray shower or downpour is possible, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be turning northwest by evening at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds with patchy fog by morning. Winds: Light. Low: 70.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We will be mostly dry for the rest of the week. Humidity will drop slightly mid-week, but it will remain hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will reach the low 90s and lows will be in the lower 70s.
Spencer Denton
