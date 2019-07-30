Clouds slowly break up this afternoon

By Spencer Denton | July 30, 2019 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 12:32 PM

The day started out cloudy and foggy but the clouds will slowly break up some by late afternoon. A stray shower or downpour is possible, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be turning northwest by evening at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with patchy fog by morning. Winds: Light. Low: 70.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We will be mostly dry for the rest of the week. Humidity will drop slightly mid-week, but it will remain hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will reach the low 90s and lows will be in the lower 70s.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @spencerstorm5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

