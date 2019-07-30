Former SCS superintendent named interim president at LeMoyne-Owen College

“It is truly an honor to assume the role of Interim President of LeMoyne-Owen College, an institution with a more than 150-year legacy in Memphis,” Dr. Johnson-Dean said. “As an HBCU, LeMoyne-Owen College continues to play an integral role in educating and serving students, many of whom are first-generation college-goers. I am humbled at the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead for the College, and I look forward to working with faculty, students and community partners in this critical endeavor.”