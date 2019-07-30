Former SCS superintendent named interim president at LeMoyne-Owen College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The LeMoyne-Owen College Board of Trustees announced Monday that Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean has been selected for the interim president position.
Johnson-Dean begins her presidency at the historically black, four-year college in late August.
Chairman of the Board Dr. Christopher Davis says Johnson-Dean’s understanding of HBCUs helped her stand out as a qualified candidate.
“Selecting Dr. Johnson-Dean to serve in this critical role is just one of the many great strides LeMoyne-Owen is making as we push forward in our mission,” said Davis.
Johnson-Dean says she is both honored and humbled to serve in her new position at LeMoyne-Owen.
“It is truly an honor to assume the role of Interim President of LeMoyne-Owen College, an institution with a more than 150-year legacy in Memphis,” Dr. Johnson-Dean said. “As an HBCU, LeMoyne-Owen College continues to play an integral role in educating and serving students, many of whom are first-generation college-goers. I am humbled at the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead for the College, and I look forward to working with faculty, students and community partners in this critical endeavor.”
Johnson-Dean is the executive director of New Leaders - South Region in Memphis and she has previously served as the superintendent in Memphis, Minneapolis and Boston Public Schools.
A permanent president position for the college will be determined at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.