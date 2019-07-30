Germantown looks for permanent axe on new apartments

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - After an 18-month moratorium on the development of new apartments in Germantown, the city is considering a full ban on them for the foreseeable future.
The moratorium on apartments ended this month, but there is still a hold on applications in Germantown to develop new apartments until the board of mayor and aldermen consider a more permanent ban.
The board met with residents Monday and looked at an impact study. The study gathered data about how new apartments would impact things like schools. The study showed the built out would actually have a low impact on Germantown Schools.
But many residents worry about overcrowding on roads and property value. They support keeping the ban in place.
The board will now look to the city's planning commission to draft a resolution that would prevent any new development of standalone, single-use apartments.
"That resolution hasn't been crafted yet," Germantown Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson said. "The discussions tonight had to do with firming up what those restrictions would be in the apartment community."
The resolution would go in front of the board of mayor and aldermen on August 12.
The board did show some interest in allowing new mixed-use developments in the future, like Germantown’s Residences at Tornwood, which includes apartments and retail, dining and community spaces.
