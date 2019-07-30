Grand jury to hear Ole Miss murder case at end of August

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A grand jury will hear the murder case of an Ole Miss student at the end of August.
A Lafayette County deputy found 21-year-old Ally Kostial’s body earlier this month near Sardis Lake, about 30 miles from the University of Mississippi campus.
An autopsy shows her body had at least eight gunshots.
Another Ole Miss student, Brandon Theesfeld, is charged with murder and has been suspended from the school.
His attorney said he will plead not guilty.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.