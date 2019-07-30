Isolated showers and slightly lower humidity

Although most of the area is dry, a few isolated showers will be possible throughout the day. Northwest winds and clouds will put temperatures slightly lower than yesterday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. It will be mostly cloudy today, but clouds will gradually clear this evening.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 70.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be dry with slightly lower humidity on Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity will start rising again on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the end of the week. A few pop-up showers will be possible on Friday afternoon, but rain will be hit or miss.
WEEKEND: It will be a typical summertime weekend with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s. We will have sunshine, but pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoons.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB