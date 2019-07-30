Man Arrested Goes Live on Facebook From Patrol Car

Late Friday night Edwards says the tires on the rental car were slashed. She put the car in the garage. And then on Monday the window was broken so her son got his gun and started shooting at people he said were shooting at him. This neighbor who did not want to give his name heard it. “It had to been like 11 close to 12 rounds that time.” He came outside. “I look over across the street see two cars and the guy in self-defense you know fire back at the people that was shooting at him.” Another man who lives in the neighborhood did not want to be identified. “I see two cars pull up a White Charger and a little gray car. The gray car blocked the street started to pull-up in the driveway.” He says then one of the men went to their trunk got out a back and threw it at the window. Then they both took off.