Man Arrested Goes Live on Facebook From Patrol Car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It did not end well for a man being handcuffed in front of his house after he said he was just protecting himself.
He was angry and kicked the door of the patrol car. That’s when officers took him down to the ground. “Come on Come on Why ya’ll going to do that.” The mother of Carl Edwards Jr. told me her son called her at work after he said someone threw what turned out to be a wrench through a window at their home.
“My son called and told me I need to come home right away. People were trying to invade the home.” Theresa Edwards said what happened Monday morning came after two other frightening events that began on Thursday. “I came outside to go to work. There was sugar in the tank and the tires were deflated and there was a scratch on the door.” She called law enforcement and her insurance company.
Late Friday night Edwards says the tires on the rental car were slashed. She put the car in the garage. And then on Monday the window was broken so her son got his gun and started shooting at people he said were shooting at him. This neighbor who did not want to give his name heard it. “It had to been like 11 close to 12 rounds that time.” He came outside. “I look over across the street see two cars and the guy in self-defense you know fire back at the people that was shooting at him.” Another man who lives in the neighborhood did not want to be identified. “I see two cars pull up a White Charger and a little gray car. The gray car blocked the street started to pull-up in the driveway.” He says then one of the men went to their trunk got out a back and threw it at the window. Then they both took off.
Theresa Edwards told me deputies were at her house because her son was shooting. As Carl Edwards was being transported he managed to get on Facebook Live talking with his mother. "I’m headed toward 201 Poplar. “Did they hit you.” There is no evidence officers hit Edwards. Carl Edwards, Jr. was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, resisting official detention, and unlawful possession of a weapon because he was not allowed to have a weapon because of a previous domestic violence conviction.
Deputies in an affidavit said video surveillance they viewed did not show anyone shooting at Edwards or the house but Edwards came out side and started shooting at the two cars. .
