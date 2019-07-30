Man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found, some dead, inside abandoned home

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man was arrested after one dog was found living in poor conditions and another two dogs were found dead.
Demetric Benson’s landlord checked on his home in July 2018 after Benson had not paid rent for several months.
Once there, the landlord found two animal crates in the back yard. In one crate, he found the remains of a dog. In the other crate was a severely emaciated dog that had no food or water. Animal control was called in to take care of the surviving dog.
The landlord also told police the house was abandoned and in disarray. After an eviction was granted, he returned to the home to find another dog crate inside. The remains of a third dog were found inside.
Benson told police he was the owner of the dogs and had left the home in January 2018 because of health issues and unreliable transportation.
Benson was arrested Monday, more than one year after the dogs were found. He is charged with three counts of animal cruelty.
