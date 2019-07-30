Men sentenced to 12 years for carjacking spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been sentenced to 12 years in prison for their roles in three separate carjackings that crisscrossed the city in February.
Antonio McGary and Taqarious Nichols were each given 12-year sentences after pleading guilty to robbery and kidnapping charges Friday.
The carjackings included a VA Medical Center employee robbed in the hospital parking lot and a man who had his leaf blower and SUV stolen on Byron Road in Whitehaven.
