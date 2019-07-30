Methodist Healthcare no longer suing employees with outstanding medical bills

Hospital is also raising minimum wage to $15

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 30, 2019 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 3:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says they will no longer sue employees with past-due medical bills.

The hospital is also raising minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Earlier this month, Methodist announced a 30-day suspension to review their collection practices. Hospital leaders held 20 listening sessions to improve their financial systems.

Now families of three with a household income of $53,000 or less will have access to financial assistance.

