Oxford police investigate discharged firearm at Rooster’s

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department responded to a report of someone discharging a firearm around midnight Tuesday at Rooster’s Blues Hosue.
According to Capt. Hildon Sessums, officers arrived at Rooster’s and found that a man discharged his firearm and shot himself. His injury was not life-threatening.
The man went to the hospital by ambulance.
Police officials are still investigation the incident and have not filed any charges. No additional information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.